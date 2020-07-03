-
Mark Hubbard delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Mark Hubbard hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Hubbard finished his day tied for 3rd at 11 under with Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, and Ryan Armour; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Mark Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mark Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Hubbard hit his 84 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Hubbard hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.
On the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 5 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 160-yard par-3 15th, Hubbard missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Hubbard to 5 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 6 under for the round.
