Mark Anderson hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Anderson finished his day tied for 20th at 8 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the 459-yard par-4 12th, Mark Anderson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mark Anderson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Anderson had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Anderson to even for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Anderson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Anderson to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Anderson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Anderson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Anderson's 102 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Anderson to 3 under for the round.

Anderson got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Anderson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Anderson had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Anderson to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Anderson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Anderson to 4 under for the round.