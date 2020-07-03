Luke List hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 20th at 8 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, List had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, List's 127 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, List hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, List had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 4 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, List's 118 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 4 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, List chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 5 under for the round.