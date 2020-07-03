Luke Donald hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Donald hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Donald chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Donald to even for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Donald reached the green in 3 and sunk a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Donald at 1 under for the round.

Donald stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 207-yard par-3 ninth. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Donald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 3 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Donald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 4 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Donald to 3 under for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Donald got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Donald hit an approach shot from 253 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 3 under for the round.

Donald got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 2 under for the round.