Lucas Glover hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 30th at 7 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 160-yard par-3 15th, Glover missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to even for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Glover chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

At the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Glover hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.