In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Lucas Bjerregaard hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Bjerregaard finished his day tied for 133rd at 1 over; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Bjerregaard's 79 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bjerregaard to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Bjerregaard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bjerregaard to 2 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Bjerregaard's tee shot went 159 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Bjerregaard had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bjerregaard to 2 over for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Bjerregaard's tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Bjerregaard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bjerregaard to 4 over for the round.