Lanto Griffin hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 20th at 8 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Griffin had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Griffin reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Griffin at 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Griffin's 111 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Griffin to 5 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Griffin to 6 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 5 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Griffin hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 6 under for the round.