Kyoung-Hoon Lee shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 03, 2020
Highlights
Kyoung-Hoon Lee’s creative chip leads to birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kyoung-Hoon Lee gets up-and-down from a difficult position near a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 17th hole.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 42nd at 6 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
Lee got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Lee hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Lee's 184 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Lee chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
