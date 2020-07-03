Kyle Stanley hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Stanley finished his day tied for 114th at 1 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Stanley had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Stanley's 125 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 167-yard par-3 green fifth, Stanley suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Stanley to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 160-yard par-3 15th green, Stanley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stanley at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Stanley had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Stanley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Stanley's 142 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stanley to 3 under for the round.