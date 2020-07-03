In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kurt Kitayama hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 144th at 3 over; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Kitayama tee shot went 171 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 446-yard par-4 16th, Kitayama chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 3 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Kitayama chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 2 over for the round.

Kitayama got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kitayama hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Kitayama to 4 over for the round.