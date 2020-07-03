-
Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Kristoffer Ventura in the second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kristoffer Ventura hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Ventura finished his day tied for 30th at 7 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Kristoffer Ventura reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kristoffer Ventura to 1 under for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Ventura reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Ventura's 141 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ventura to 3 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Ventura had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ventura to 4 under for the round.
