Kramer Hickok hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 144th at 3 over; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

At the 425-yard par-4 10th, Hickok got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Hickok's tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 12th, Hickok chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hickok to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Hickok had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Hickok hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into fairway bunker, Hickok hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 fourth. This moved Hickok to even for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Hickok got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Hickok to 3 over for the round.