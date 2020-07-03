-
Kevin Tway shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Tway hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 114th at 1 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Tway had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to even for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
Tway got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tway to even-par for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
