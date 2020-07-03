-
Kevin Na putts well but delivers a 1-over 37 second round in the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Na hit 5 of 10 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Na finished his day in 155th at 1 over; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Kevin Na's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
