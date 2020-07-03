In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kevin Kisner hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 9th at 10 under with Sepp Straka; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 397-yard par-4 first, Kisner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Kisner's 148 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Kisner's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Kisner's tee shot went 148 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Kisner hit his drive to right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, he sank his approach from 162 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.

Kisner got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 2 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Kisner hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 455-yard par-4 18th, Kisner went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.