  • Kevin Kisner shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kevin Kisner, Doc Redman and Scott Stallings all carded 7-under 65’s, placing them in the three-way tie atop of the leaderboard after 18 holes at Detroit Golf Club.
    Round Recaps

    Three tied for the lead at Rocket Mortgage

    In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kevin Kisner, Doc Redman and Scott Stallings all carded 7-under 65’s, placing them in the three-way tie atop of the leaderboard after 18 holes at Detroit Golf Club.