In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kevin Chappell hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Chappell finished his day tied for 42nd at 6 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

Kevin Chappell got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kevin Chappell to 1 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 12th, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Chappell to 2 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Chappell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Chappell hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to even-par for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Chappell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Chappell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Chappell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Chappell to 3 under for the round.