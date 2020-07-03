-
-
Keegan Bradley shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 03, 2020
Keegan Bradley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 42nd at 6 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Bradley had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Bradley's tee shot went 168 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 34-foot putt for eagle. This put Bradley at 2 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Bradley missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Bradley to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.