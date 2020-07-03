-
Josh Teater putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Josh Teater makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 2 at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Josh Teater makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-5 14th hole.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Josh Teater hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Teater finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the par-4 third, Josh Teater's 78 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Josh Teater to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Teater's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 2 under for the round.
Teater got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Teater to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Teater hit an approach shot from 79 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 2 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Teater had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Teater to 3 under for the round.
