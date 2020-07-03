Joseph Bramlett hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 98th at 2 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Bramlett had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 fifth green, Bramlett suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bramlett at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Bramlett's 118 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

Bramlett got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Bramlett's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.