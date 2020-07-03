-
Jonathan Byrd putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jonathan Byrd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Byrd finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Jonathan Byrd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jonathan Byrd to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Byrd had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Byrd chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Byrd chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 3 under for the round.
