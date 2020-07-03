-
Johnson Wagner shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Johnson Wagner hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Wagner finished his day tied for 42nd at 6 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Wagner had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wagner to 1 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Wagner had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Wagner to even for the round.
After a 254 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Wagner chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wagner to 1 over for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Wagner hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wagner to even-par for the round.
At the 459-yard par-4 12th, Wagner reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Wagner at 1 under for the round.
