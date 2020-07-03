-
John Senden shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, John Senden hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Senden finished his day tied for 133rd at 1 over; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Senden's 156 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Senden to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Senden got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Senden to even-par for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Senden hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Senden at 1 over for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Senden reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Senden to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Senden had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Senden to 1 over for the round.
