Jimmy Walker comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jimmy Walker hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Walker finished his day tied for 128th at even par; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the 459-yard par-4 12th, Jimmy Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jimmy Walker to 1 over for the round.
Walker got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Walker had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to even for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Walker hit his 90 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Walker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.
