In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jason Dufner hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 98th at 2 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the par-4 10th, Dufner's 93 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Dufner's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Dufner had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Dufner hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Dufner to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Dufner's 72 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Dufner had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 4 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Dufner hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Dufner at 3 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Dufner hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 4 under for the round.