-
-
Jason Day putts well in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 03, 2020
-
Highlights
Jason Day uses the entire hole to make birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jason Day hits his 73-yard approach to 13 feet and makes birdie on the par-5 4th hole.
Jason Day hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Day finished his day tied for 71st at 4 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Jason Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jason Day to 1 under for the round.
After a 345 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Day chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 18th, Day chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Day hit his 73 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.