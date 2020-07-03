In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jamie Lovemark hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lovemark finished his day tied for 85th at 3 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Lovemark's tee shot went 231 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 12th, Lovemark got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lovemark to 2 over for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Lovemark chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lovemark to 3 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Lovemark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lovemark to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Lovemark hit an approach shot from 101 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lovemark to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Lovemark's 93 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lovemark to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Lovemark hit his 80 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lovemark to 1 under for the round.

Lovemark got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lovemark to even for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Lovemark's tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 28 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.