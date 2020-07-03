-
-
James Nicholas shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 03, 2020
James Nicholas hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Nicholas finished his day tied for 128th at even par; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Nicholas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nicholas to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Nicholas had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Nicholas to even for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Nicholas had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Nicholas to 1 over for the round.
Nicholas got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Nicholas to 2 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Nicholas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nicholas to 1 over for the round.
After a 252 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Nicholas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Nicholas to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.