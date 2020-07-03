-
James Hahn shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, James Hahn hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 114th at 1 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
Hahn got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Hahn got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hahn to 2 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.
At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Hahn got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hahn to 2 over for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 second, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 3 over for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Hahn to 4 over for the round.
