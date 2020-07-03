In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, J.T. Poston hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 85th at 3 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the par-4 third, Poston's 70 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Poston got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Poston to even-par for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Poston had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Poston's 157 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to even-par for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Poston hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Poston to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 18th, Poston chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to even for the round.