In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, J.J. Spaun hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Spaun finished his day tied for 11th at 9 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, J.J. Spaun's 96 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved J.J. Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Spaun got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Spaun to even-par for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Spaun's tee shot went 176 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Spaun had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Spaun's 127 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Spaun hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.