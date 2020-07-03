-
-
Hudson Swafford posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 03, 2020
Hudson Swafford hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Swafford finished his day tied for 11th at 9 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Hudson Swafford had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hudson Swafford to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Swafford's 142 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.