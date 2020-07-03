  • Hideki Matsuyama shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hideki Matsuyama lands his 70-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-5 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Hideki Matsuyama tight approach leads to birdie at Rocket Mortgage

    In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hideki Matsuyama lands his 70-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-5 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.