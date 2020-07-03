-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama tight approach leads to birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hideki Matsuyama lands his 70-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-5 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Hideki Matsuyama hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
At the 453-yard par-4 second, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
At the 393-yard par-4 third, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Matsuyama had a 219 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.
