Hideki Matsuyama hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

At the 453-yard par-4 second, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 third, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Matsuyama had a 219 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.