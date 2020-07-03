-
Henrik Norlander shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Henrik Norlander birdies No. 10 in Round 2 at Rocket Mortgage
In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Henrik Norlander makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Henrik Norlander hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 30th at 7 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the par-4 10th, Norlander's 102 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Norlander's tee shot went 186 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
