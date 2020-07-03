-
Harold Varner III shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Features
HVIII and Bubba vs. Jason Day and Wesley Bryan at Rocket Mortgage
In a show of support for the Rocket Mortgage Classic’s “Changing the Course” initiative, Bubba Watson and Harold Varner III teamed up against Jason Day and Wesley Bryan in a casual nine-hole exhibition at Detroit Golf Club to raise funds toward ending the digital divide in Detroit.
Harold Varner III hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 30th at 7 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Varner III hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Varner III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Varner III had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Varner III to even for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Varner III had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Varner III's 160 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Varner III had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.
Varner III hit his tee at the green on the 207-yard par-3 ninth, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Varner III to 5 under for the round.
