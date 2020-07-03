Harold Varner III hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 30th at 7 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Varner III hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Varner III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Varner III had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Varner III to even for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Varner III had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Varner III's 160 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Varner III had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.

Varner III hit his tee at the green on the 207-yard par-3 ninth, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Varner III to 5 under for the round.