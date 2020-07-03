In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hank Lebioda hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 114th at 1 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 fourth, Lebioda chipped in his third shot from 81 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to even-par for the round.

Lebioda tee shot went 190 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Lebioda had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to even-par for the round.