Greg Chalmers hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Chalmers finished his day tied for 71st at 4 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Greg Chalmers had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Greg Chalmers to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Chalmers's 143 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Chalmers had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chalmers to 3 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Chalmers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 4 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Chalmers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Chalmers to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Chalmers hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th. This moved Chalmers to 4 under for the round.