In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Grayson Murray hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Murray finished his day tied for 85th at 3 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the par-4 12th, Murray's 141 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Murray had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Murray to 3 under for the round.

Murray got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 2 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Murray chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Murray had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Murray reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 3 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 4 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Murray hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 5 under for the round.