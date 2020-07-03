George McNeill hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. McNeill finished his day tied for 42nd at 6 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, McNeill had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNeill to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, McNeill hit his 247 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McNeill to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, McNeill hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th. This moved McNeill to even for the round.

At the 397-yard par-4 first, McNeill got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McNeill to 1 over for the round.

At the 453-yard par-4 second, McNeill got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McNeill to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, McNeill's 79 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNeill to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, McNeill's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNeill to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, McNeill had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNeill to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, McNeill's 135 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNeill to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 207-yard par-3 ninth green, McNeill suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McNeill at 1 under for the round.