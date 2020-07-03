In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Fabián Gómez hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Gómez finished his day tied for 42nd at 6 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Gómez's 85 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Gómez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 2 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Gómez his second shot went 28 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gómez had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Gómez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 2 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Gómez hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gómez at 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Gómez's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Gómez's 147 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Gómez had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gómez to 2 under for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Gómez hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Gómez's 180 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 4 under for the round.