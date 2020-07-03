In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Erik van Rooyen hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 133rd at 1 over; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 60-foot putt for birdie. This put van Rooyen at 1 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, van Rooyen hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, van Rooyen hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 18th, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.