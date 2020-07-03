-
Emiliano Grillo shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Emiliano Grillo hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 20th at 8 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Grillo had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 2 under for the round.
