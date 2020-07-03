In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Doug Ghim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 98th at 2 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

Ghim got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Ghim's tee shot went 178 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 17th, Ghim hit his 132 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ghim to even for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Ghim got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ghim to 1 over for the round.

Ghim stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 167-yard par-3 fifth. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.