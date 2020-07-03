Donnie Trosper hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Trosper finished his day in 154th at 11 over; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Trosper had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trosper to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 207-yard par-3 ninth green, Trosper suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Trosper at even for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Trosper's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 12th, Trosper had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trosper to 2 over for the round.

Trosper got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trosper to 3 over for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Trosper's tee shot went 169 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Trosper got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trosper to 5 over for the round.