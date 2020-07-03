-
Dominic Bozzelli rebounds from poor front in second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Dominic Bozzelli hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Bozzelli finished his day tied for 71st at 4 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
After a tee shot onto the 233-yard par-3 green 11th, Dominic Bozzelli suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Bozzelli chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bozzelli to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Bozzelli's 162 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bozzelli to 1 under for the round.
