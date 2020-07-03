Doc Redman hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 11th at 9 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Redman had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Redman's 150 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Redman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Redman to even for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to even-par for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Redman hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Redman had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Redman's tee shot went 172 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.