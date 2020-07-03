-
Doc Redman shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Bryson’s bomb eagle, Fowler corrects putting, Redman, Kisner lead
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where Bryson DeChambeau’s 376 yard drive led to an Area 313 Challenge eagle, Rickie Fowler got his putting back on track and Doc Redman, Kevin Kisner and Scott Stallings lead.
Doc Redman hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 11th at 9 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Redman had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Redman's 150 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 under for the round.
At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Redman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Redman to even for the round.
Redman got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to even-par for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Redman hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Redman had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Redman's tee shot went 172 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
