In his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, David Hearn hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hearn finished his day tied for 85th at 3 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the par-4 10th, Hearn's 124 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.

Hearn's tee shot went 279 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 176 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 459-yard par-4 12th. This moved Hearn to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Hearn had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hearn's 143 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 2 under for the round.

After a 253 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Hearn chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 3 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Hearn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 4 under for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Hearn hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hearn at 3 under for the round.

Hearn got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Hearn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hearn to 3 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Hearn's tee shot went 175 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.