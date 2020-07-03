-
Danny Willett posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Danny Willett hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Willett finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Danny Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Danny Willett to 1 under for the round.
Willett missed the green on his first shot on the 207-yard par-3 ninth but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Willett had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Willett to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Willett's 130 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 4 under for the round.
