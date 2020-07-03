D.J. Trahan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Trahan finished his day tied for 144th at 3 over; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.

On the 453-yard par-4 second, Trahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Trahan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Trahan hit an approach shot from 92 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Trahan missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Trahan to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Trahan had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Trahan's tee shot went 187 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 233-yard par-3 11th green, Trahan suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Trahan at 1 over for the round.

Trahan got a double bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Trahan to 3 over for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Trahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to 3 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Trahan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 2 over for the round.