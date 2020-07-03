-
Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Christiaan Bezuidenhout on adjusting to playing on TOUR prior to Rocket Mortgage
Prior to the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Christiaan Bezuidenhout discusses his biggest adjustments to playing on TOUR.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 98th at 2 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Bezuidenhout's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.
