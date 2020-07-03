-
Chris Stroud shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 03, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 03, 2020
Chris Stroud hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Stroud finished his day tied for 30th at 7 under; Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson are tied for 1st at 12 under; Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff, Seamus Power, Richy Werenski, Ryan Armour, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Kevin Kisner and Sepp Straka are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Stroud's tee shot went 145 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Stroud had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stroud to even for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Stroud's 74 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Stroud had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stroud to 2 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 1 under for the round.
